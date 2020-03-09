Green Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.37. 8,013,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

