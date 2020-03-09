Green Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,177 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $3.95 on Monday, hitting $35.66. 244,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

