Green Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,053 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.34. 41,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,844. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.