Green Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $60.17. 827,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.