Green Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.9% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.85. 972,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

