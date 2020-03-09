Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

GSBC traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 7,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a market cap of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $64.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

