GP Strategies (GPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect GP Strategies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

