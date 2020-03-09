Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 295578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

