Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) Insider Buys £301.75 in Stock

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.88) per share, with a total value of £301.75 ($396.94).

Shares of GHH stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,248.72. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million and a P/E ratio of 77.33. Gooch & Housego plc has a 12 month low of GBX 898 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.