Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €171.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €147.54 ($171.56).

Shares of AIR opened at €99.50 ($115.70) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €130.00 and a 200 day moving average of €127.55. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

