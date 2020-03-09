Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $231.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $173.13 and last traded at $173.53, with a volume of 48966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.03 and its 200 day moving average is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

