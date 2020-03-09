Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Boosted by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $18.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.42. 392,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,712. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average of $220.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

