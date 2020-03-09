Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,960

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,138.95 ($28.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,579.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,441.45.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

