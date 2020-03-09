Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

