Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €63.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.76 ($75.31).

BAS opened at €52.67 ($61.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

