Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €283.55 ($329.71).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €241.05 ($280.29) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €280.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

