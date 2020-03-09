Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Gladstone Land worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAND stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,024. The company has a market capitalization of $302.69 million, a P/E ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

