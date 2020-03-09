German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $780.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 855 shares of company stock worth $28,878. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.