GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC raised its stake in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,461 shares during the period. GeoPark makes up about 24.4% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 7.98% of GeoPark worth $104,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GeoPark by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 182,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. GeoPark Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $679.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

