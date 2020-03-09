GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. GasLog Partners LP Unit also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GLOP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.00%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

