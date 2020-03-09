G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.73

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 12734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

