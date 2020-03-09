G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 128,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,618. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

