freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

