freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.84.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

