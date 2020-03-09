Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Lifted to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.