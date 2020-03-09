FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

