Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 9834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

