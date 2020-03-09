FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,396.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $10,396.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

