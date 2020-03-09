Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives $6.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 97,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.53.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

