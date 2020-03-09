First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.00

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 63543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

