First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of First Defiance Financial worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,953. The company has a market cap of $490.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

