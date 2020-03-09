Finbar Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Finbar Group stock opened at A$0.82 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.87. Finbar Group has a one year low of A$0.81 ($0.57) and a one year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.30.
Finbar Group Company Profile
See Also: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.