Finbar Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Finbar Group stock opened at A$0.82 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.87. Finbar Group has a one year low of A$0.81 ($0.57) and a one year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.30.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

