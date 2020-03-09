Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,731. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $404.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

