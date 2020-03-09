Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.9% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

FAST stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. 750,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,256. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

