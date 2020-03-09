Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Farmland Partners worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.