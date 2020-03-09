Fairmount Funds Management LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 2.5% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

