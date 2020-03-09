Fairmount Funds Management LLC Takes $10.01 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 161,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,000. Enanta Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.1% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $54.53. 295,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

