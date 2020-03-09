Fairmount Funds Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 20,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -1.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $430,796. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.