Fairmount Funds Management LLC Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 7.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.36% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,571. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

