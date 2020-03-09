Fairmount Funds Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 401,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises about 4.7% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,436. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

