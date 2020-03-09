Fairmount Funds Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,046,000. Amarin makes up approximately 10.9% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amarin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amarin by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 669,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 410,406 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 154.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,067. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

