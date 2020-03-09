Fairmount Funds Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,000. Allakos accounts for about 7.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.26% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 972.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,779. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of -0.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

