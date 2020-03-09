Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires Shares of 624,956 Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 624,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Achillion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.45% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

NASDAQ:ACHN remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

