F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.61

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.61 and last traded at $112.61, with a volume of 9432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

