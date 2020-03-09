Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 18648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

