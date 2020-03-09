EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.02

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 308777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,670,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

