Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Evolus stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.99.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

