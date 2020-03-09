ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of ESSA Bancorp worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719. The company has a market cap of $171.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

