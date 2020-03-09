Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of ERA opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Era Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Several analysts recently commented on ERA shares. ValuEngine cut Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

