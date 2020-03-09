Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

