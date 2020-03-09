Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.36

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1659337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

